WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Artists, artisans, and authors from all over Western Massachusetts combined their talents Saturday for the first annual Arti-Culture 2022 at Westfield Amelia Park Arena.

Instead of an ice covered surface, the hockey rink was filled with dozens of artists and crafters displaying their work for the crowd.

In a nearby room, authors displayed their latest books. All these talented people were brought together by a group called, Artworks of Westfield.

Bill Westerlind, President of Artworks of Westfield, said, “This is an annual event, but this is the first time we’ve ever done it at Amelia park on a hockey rink, without the ice… So, yes, we’re looking forward to next year already.”

The final day of the Artworks event attracted a large and appreciative crowd.