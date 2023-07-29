CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Inflation showed further signs of cooling in June, according to a gauge released Friday that the Federal Reserve follows closely. While this was the lowest pace that inflation rose in more than two years, many are still feeling the weight of financial stress.

A price gauge closely monitored by the Fed rose just 3% in June from a year earlier. That was down from a 3.8% annual increase in May, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.2% from May to June, up slightly from 0.1% the previous month.

While the inflation rose a relatively small amount, the overall inflation still remains high and it’s a key reason why the government raised its short term interest rate this Wednesday to it’s highest in 22 years. And the cooling inflation doesn’t mean everyone is happy.

“The economy is a mess. It’s a royal mess and there’s nowhere you can turn to. The stock market is having problems, there’s problems all around and I don’t think they’re doing the right thing with inflation,” expressed Chris Johnson of Springfield.

A lot of the people 22News spoke to said the high prices from everything at the grocery stores to retail are still causing frustration.

“I would love for prices to go down. I’m in the supermarket at least three times per week with these two kids. I’m in the supermarket at least three times per week and I would love for the prices to go down,” said Plainfield, Connecticut resident Rose Rabenold.

“The prices are really bad, the dollar doesn’t go as far. I mean, you can hardly even buy anything, you gotta just try to find the things on sale,” added Johnson, “You know, basically everything I have is on sale.”

As of now experts say that it’s still a good time to save, but not a good time to borrow.