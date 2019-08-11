As the temperatures climb, so does the risk of food borne illnesses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As summer is coming to an end people are trying to take advantage of the nice weather while it’s still here.

Many will be having end of the summer parties and cookouts which mean people will be firing up the grill.

However if you’re not careful, your food could make you sick.

Food poisoning peaks in summer months, so it’s important to know how to protect yourself against getting sick.

Bacteria grows very well in the warm summer months so it’s important to avoid under cooking your meat and storing food properly so that bacteria doesn’t begin to grow.

Dr. Ira Helfand of Family Care Medical Center told 22News, “E. coli and salmonella are two of the causes of food poisoning but, there are many other types of bacteria that cause food poisoning.”

“Some bacteria like staph, will make a toxin that causes the poison. It’s not so much an infection, it’s a toxic ingestion of a toxin produced by the bacteria.”

After you’re done cooking leftovers should be refrigerated within an hour. That means making sure your cooler is stocked with ice if you’re not near home.

Always remember to wash your hands both before and after cookies, especially after handling raw meat.