CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Touring her own future… 22News’ Valley Press Club scholarship winner Maddie Raymond stopped by the station for a tour and interview.

Raymond graduated with a 3.856 GPA from Northampton High School. She plans to attend Bryn Mawr College, to study Journalism, English, and Political Science. Maddie spoke to 22News about what it meant to win this award.

“It was just really incredible. I wasn’t really expecting to get such recognition for my journalistic work, especially because I haven’t been doing this very long, only about 2 years, so to be recognized so early in my career and at such a level was incredible.” Maddie Raymond

Maddie’s goal is to work for an independent news organization with a focus on social justice topics. The scholarship is offered to students from western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.