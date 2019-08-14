Assault takes place during First News liveshot

Warning: This video shows an act of violence. Some may find this video disturbing.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An assault took place Tuesday morning as WKBN First News weekend morning anchor Connor Kick was reporting from downtown Youngstown.

While Connor was reporting on the economic revitalization in downtown Youngstown and other areas of the Mahoning Valley, a man was assaulted on the street with a baseball bat.

Connor said he and photographer Brian Oehlbeck were standing on Federal Street at about 5:54 a.m. preparing for a liveshot when two men came around the corner arguing. One of the men took a baseball bat and hit the other man several times.

“We hear some arguing around the corner. He’s like, ‘Man, wouldn’t it just be weird if something happened today?’ And here we are, 10 minutes later, people come around the corner, and they start shouting, ‘Get away from me with that thing! Get away from me with that thing!'” Connor recalled.

A man not involved in the incident walked by and tried to break up the fight. He is seen in the video wearing an orange t-shirt. That man was able to get the bat away from the attacker.

Connor immediately called 911, and police were there in minutes.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Officers said the men were arguing about getting money from the ATM downtown, but neither the victim or the other man involved in the fight wished to press charges.