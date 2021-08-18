Assemblywoman Buttenschon responds to suspension of Impeachment Inquiry

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — The New York State Assembly will continue its investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo and issue a report with its findings after lawmakers on both sides opposed the decision to suspend the impeachment inquiry.

“What I requested from the committee chair is a report thus far of what investigations have transpired,” Marianne Buttenschon, Assemblywoman for the 119th district, explained. “What individuals have come forward and the importance of that is to understand that someone who has come forward to bring information and has requested that we investigate, we must.”

The Assembly Speaker, Carl Heastie announced Friday that they would suspend their investigation following Cuomo’s resignation. Heastie explained that there was no legal precedent to impeach a governor who was out of office.

“Once the governor leaves office, under Article 4 of the state constitution we don’t have the authority of impeachment,” Buttenschon explained. “So that is what has been debriefed to me as well as my colleagues.”

The investigation will now continue until the governor leaves office in less than two weeks. The assemblywoman believes that the term “suspension” was not the best way to address the status of the investigation, because it caused a lot of confusion, and caused many to believe that the judiciary committee was going to completely stop its investigation, this is not the case.

“That doesn’t mean in the next nine days that we do not continue to move forward,” Buttenschon said.

The investigation is looking into the sexual harassment allegations as well as the handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, and the governor’s use of state resources to write his book.

“At the federal level there is an investigation,” Buttenschon said. “The attorney general is still investigating and now we have many county DA’s that are looking at criminal charges, so anything we have we need to make sure to turn over to them to ensure this happens.”