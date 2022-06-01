(WWLP) – The holiday weekend was a long and bloody one, according to the Gun Violence Archive there were at least 14 mass shootings in the U.S. over Memorial Day weekend, from Saturday through Monday.

That archive defines mass shootings as an incident with at least four people shot or killed, not including the shooter.

At least nine people were killed and more than 60 were injured, but that tells only a fraction of the story as not all gun deaths stem from mass shootings.

All-told from 5:00 p.m. Friday through 5: a.m. Tuesday, 156 people were killed and 412 more injured in shootings around the country.