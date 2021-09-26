At least 3 killed in Amtrak accident in Montana

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — The Joplin, Montana Sheriff’s office confirms at least 3 people have been killed in Amtrak train derailment in north-central Montana.

Amtrak reports multiple people were injured after the train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon.

Five cars of the Empire Builder train derailed at 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200, according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard. An eyewitness told KSEN radio that at least four cars were tipped over and on the track. Emergency responders are on the scene.