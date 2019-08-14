At least 4 Philly officers shot in Nicetown, Temple University science center on lockdown

(NBC) – At least four Philadelphia police officers were shot in the city’s Nicetown section Wednesday afternoon, officials said, prompting a massive response to the North Philadelphia neighborhood.

NBC10 Philadephia is reporting that at least one suspect is in custody. Frantic calls from responding officers came in around 4:30 p.m., according to audio obtained via Broadcastify.

“Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun,” a law enforcement officer can be heard saying on the audio. “I got an officer shot.”

SkyForce10 was over the scene as an unidentified gunman fired at dozens of police officers nearly 30 minutes after officers descended on the corner of 15th and Butler streets.

The officers crouched behind cars, blocked off surrounding streets and surrounded several nearby homes as the scene, described as an active shooting, unfolded.

Officials said at least four officers were shot and taken to the hospital. They have not yet revealed their conditions. Police also said at least one suspect is in custody though officers continue to search for a second.

Mayor Jim Kenney is on his way to the hospital. A lockdown is also in effect at Temple University’s Health Sciences Center campus. The school put out an alert for students to take a shelter in place.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.