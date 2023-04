BOSTON, Mass. — Boston Police responded to Hyde Park Saturday night for a deadly shooting.

Boston Police said they responded to the shooting on 36 Dedham Street just after 9:30 p.m. Police say the victim was pronounced dead after authorities arrived. While investigating police were notified of a victim that walked into Milton Hospital with a gunshot wound who later died.

The Boston Police believe this could be related to the shooting in Hyde Park. No arrests have been made.