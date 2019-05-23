At least three Pittsfield residents without home after fire on Tyler St.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least three people are without a home Thursday night after improper disposal of smoking materials caused a fire on Tyler Street.

Pittsfield Fire Department Deputy Raymond Tart told 22News calls about the fire near 600 Tyler St. came in around 2:15 p.m. It took at least five hours for crews to control and extinguish the fire.

Deputy Tart said firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the porch of a two-story home. The fire extended to the rest of the house and stretched to another house next door.

A couple and an elderly woman were among the residents evacuated. Deputy Tart said other residents were not home during the time of the fire so it’s unclear how many people were affected. No one was hurt.

The Pittsfield Police Department said the fire caused Tyler Street to close between Plunkett and Brown streets. Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews worked to put out the house fire.

Photos and a video posted on the police department’s Twitter shows the street filled with smoke and multiple engines putting out the fire.

The home next to the house that was originally on fire suffered heat damage and the residents evacuated were unable to return to their homes Thursday night.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.