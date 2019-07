CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Calls made to 911 from AT&T lines experienced issues across the country Tuesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk, told 22News the department was notified at 8 a.m. that the 911 calls were going to regular business lines instead of operators.

While it is not confirmed that the issue impacted people in western Massachusetts, if residents ever experience a similar problem they should their local dispatch center directly.