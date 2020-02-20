Attack Mode: Democrats brawl in Vegas debate

(NBC News) Democratic candidates took turns trading punches in Wednesday’s Las Vegas debate, with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg taking most of the hits.

Senator Elizabeth Warren came out swinging early, defining Bloomberg as “a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians.”

Bloomberg remained on defense all night, challenged to explain his stop-and-frisk policy that targeted people of color.

“It got out of control,” Bloomberg admitted.

Warren also went after Bloomberg for his treatment of female employees, and lawsuits alleging a hostile work environment.

Bloomberg responded by saying he has no plans to release the women from non-disclosure agreements signed as part of their settlements.

“They signed the agreements and we’ll live with it,” he stated.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/329SsjO