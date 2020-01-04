Attleboro students surprise custodian with new pair of boots for Christmas

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A janitor at Attleboro High School now has a new spring in his step thanks to a group of students that bought him new boots for Christmas.

Jack Sweeney, according to a Facebook post by his mother Marcia, regularly talks to and is friendly with custodian Tony Coelho.

A couple of weeks ago, Marcia said her son had asked Tony what he wanted to Christmas.

When Tony told Jack he wanted a new pair of boots to replace his worn-out ones, Jack knew what he had to do.

After craftily asking Tony for his shoe size, Marcia said her son started collecting money from his friends so they could purchase Tony a brand new pair of Timberland boots.

In total, Jack was able to raise roughly $100, and with his friend’s employee discount at Bob’s, they purchased Tony’s surprise Christmas present. In addition, the students purchased a candle for Tony’s wife, Suzana.

In a video posted to Facebook, students cheered as Jack presented Tony and Suzana with the gifts.

“We are so proud of Jack and his classmates,” Principal Bill Runey said in a statement. “This random act of kindness toward Tony and his wife Suzana epitomizes what ‘Blue Pride’ is all about.”

Runey hopes that, with the start of a new decade, random acts of kindness will become more prevalent in their community.