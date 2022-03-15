CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate, Maura Healey, will be in Western Massachusetts Tuesday.

Healey will start her day with a visit to Baystate Medical Center for a closed, roundtable discussion concerning the pandemic’s impact on healthcare.

Then, Healey will tour Springfield Partners for Community Action which received funding from the A-G’s office Residential Energy Assistance Program and visit with small business owners alongside the president of the Springfield Regional Chamber.

Finally, Healey will finish her day by giving the Keynote address at the Massachusetts Building Trades Council at their annual convention at MGM Springfield.