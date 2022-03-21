(WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healy turned her focus to the health dangers of lead poisoning in the commonwealth.

Healey, along with 19 other attorney generals are calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to strengthen federal regulations regarding lead exposure in the nation.



The CDC estimates that children in at least 4 million households nationwide are exposed to high levels of lead.



In Massachusetts, lead paint is the primary source of exposure for children, and more than 400 children were found to have lead poisoning in 2020.