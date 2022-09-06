BOSTON (WWLP) – With incumbent Attorney General Maura Healey running for Governor, Massachusetts will be choosing a new attorney general this fall.

Three Democrats are on the ballot, but only two of them are actively campaigning heading into Primary Day. Andrea Campbell is a former Boston City Councilor who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of the city last year. Shannon Liss-Riordan is a labor attorney who briefly challenged incumbent Sen. Ed Markey for the 2020 Democratic U.S. Senate nomination, before dropping out of the race.

A third candidate on the ballot for attorney general, Quentin Palfrey, dropped out in the final days of the campaign.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Bourne attorney Jay McMahon, who is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.