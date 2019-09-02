Attorney general releases Labor Day report on wage theft

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has released an annual Labor Day report to describe her office’s efforts to address wage theft and other forms of worker exploitation.

The fourth report was released Monday. The office’s fair labor division enforces state laws regulating the payment of wages.

The division assessed $9.8 million in restitution and penalties in fiscal 2019 against employers and more than 11,000 workers received a payment. That’s up from about $9.6 million in fiscal 2018. About 6,300 complaints were processed.