Attorney General Schmidt reflects on last year, looks ahead to 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – 2019 is was a busy year for Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, but now he is ready for 2020.

Schmidt said the state needs to address internet sales tax through new legislation.

The State Department of Revenue decided to begin collecting internet sales tax earlier this year after a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

“They and the state have been very fortunate that so far, knock on wood, that nobody’s filed a lawsuit against the state or the department challenging what they’ve done,” Schmidt said. “I do think they are flying without a net, and it would be much much better if the legislature would step up and write a law that is solidly defensible.”

Schmidt said he also hopes the legislature will approve a constitutional amendment on abortion. It would be put to a statewide vote if approved.

This comes after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that Kansans have the right to an abortion.

Supreme court justices also ruled that funding for schools was adequate in 2019.

“It comes after years of debate in front of the court. That’s something Schmidt said he hopes can last into next year.

“I’m hoping 2020 is the year that we don’t have to deal with a school finance lawsuit, that it simply remains in limbo and as the legislature and the governor follow through on their promises,” Schmidt said.

Lawmakers return to Topeka on January 13.