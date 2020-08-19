Auburn University requiring face coverings on campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — As students return to school during the coronavirus pandemic, new rules to adhere to social distancing are being applied.

At Auburn University, the campus is requiring students and staff to wear face coverings at all times indoor and outdoor on Auburn’s campus. The school notes that the only exception is in designated areas or for approved medical reasons.

The policy will go into effect Wednesday, August 19, and remain until further notice.

