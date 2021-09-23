Audit finds need for record keeping improvements in Governor’s Boards and Commissions Office

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Office of State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump (OSA) has completed an audit that reviewed the processes and technology used by the gubernatorial Boards and Commissions Office (BCO) in filling positions on boards and commissions.

The audit found BCO had not ensured that the information entered into its boards and commissions tracking database was complete and accurate, creating the risk of positions not being filled in a timely basis. As of June 30, 2020, terms had ended for 248 (10.6%) of the 2,341 seats on active state boards and commissions. Of the 248 open seats, 230 (92.7 percent) went vacant for 200 calendar days or longer. In its response, the Administration notes that BCO has developed policies to address these concerns.

The Governor must make appointments to approximately 586 active boards and commissions. During the audit period, which examined July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2020, 22 new boards and commissions were created by the Legislature with requirements for gubernatorial appointments. According to Bump, “Attention must be paid, by both the administration and the Legislature to the proliferation of these bodies, some of which are redundant or obsolete. Citizen service on boards and commissions brings a vital mix of diverse voices, knowledge and perspective to the table, but boards without relevant missions and real responsibilities are a disservice to the public and an administrative burden for the Governor’s office.”

GOV’s Boards and Commissions Office (BCO) has existed since 1991. It oversees appointments of appropriate and qualified candidates to all executive branch boards and commissions. For fiscal years 2019 and 2020, GOV’s state appropriations were $5,251,345 and $5,751,345, respectively.