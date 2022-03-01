CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Office of the State Auditor has found that sheriff’s departments across the state have been paying less than they should in civil process fees.

State Auditor Suzanne Bump says she found the issue during her office’s audit of the Office of the State Treasurer and Reciever General. They found that nine of the state’s 14 sheriff’s departments did not transmit civil process fees during one or more quarters between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2020.

“The law is clear as to the responsibility of sheriffs to transmit certain fees for deposit into state coffers. We encourage the Treasurer’s office to take all necessary actions to ensure prompt payment by the sheriffs,” Bump said of the audit.

The treasurer’s office was advised to monitor payments closely and take legal action to collect monies due.