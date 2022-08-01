(WWLP) – Lung Cancer is the leading cause of cancer death here in the U.S., and the observance of World Lung Cancer Day on August 1st is meant to spread awareness about the risk of the disease.

According to the American Lung Association, anyone can get lung cancer. The best way to reduce risk is by taking the steps to avoid exposure to the dangerous substances that cause it. Risk factors include:

Smoking

Exposure to radon gas

Air pollution

Secondhand smoke

You should be screen for lung cancer if you are between the ages of 55 to 80 years old, have a 30 pack-year history of smoking, are a current smoker, or have quit within the last 15 years.