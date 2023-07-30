CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The month of July has been one to remember with high humidity and record amounts of rain but, what does August look like? The 22News Storm Team is Working for You with a look at what a typical August weather pattern should be.

As we wrap up the month of July, a lot of us are looking for better weather in August. Typically, here in the Pioneer Valley the average high temperature for August is 82 degrees and the average low is 60 degrees.

August can also be a wet month with four inches of rain on average. The month of August can also be one of extremes when it comes to temperatures. The record high temperature in August at Westover Airbase in Chicopee is 100 degrees set on August 2, 2006, while the record coldest low temperature is 30 degrees set on August 31, 1965.