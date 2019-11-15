Authorities continue to look for motive in deadly California school shooting

Students are escorted in a single file line as some parents pick them up outside of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SANTA CLARITA, Cali. (WWLP/CNN) – Panic at a southern California high school after a shooter opened fire, killing two students and injuring three others.

Authorities held a news conference shortly after 7:00 p.m. and said they have yet to determine a motive. It’s the sound that no student wants to hear.

“It was bang and then bang, bang, bang,” said one high school student.

Just before classes began, students at Saugus High School forced to run or hide.

“We heard the one shot and then four after and we just started running and all I heard was all these kids running and just screaming and calling their parents,” said Riley, a Saugus High School student.

Authorities say they’re still trying to determine a motive. Capt. Kent Wegener of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it’s unclear what the connection is between the shooter and the victims, other than they attended the same school.

Captain Kent Wegener of Los Angeles County told reporters, “Detectives have reviewed the video at the scene which clearly shows the subject in the quad withdraw a handgun from his backpack, shoot and wound five people, and then shoot himself in the head.”

As authorities in California continue to investigate, the rest of the nation is once again trying to make sense of another mass shooting.

Will Siano of West Springfield told 22News he refuses to allow this to change his day to day life, “You can’t be scared to go out into public and do your own thing and live your life. You can’t be scared to go to school. You can’t be scared to go to work. You can’t be scared to go to the movies or anything like that. So you just got to live your life. Be more cautious, not more scared.”

Also at that news conference on Thursday, we learned a search warrant has been served at what police believe is the suspect’s residence.

The FBI said there is no reason to believe the suspect was acting on behalf of any other group or ideology or that there were any co-conspirators.