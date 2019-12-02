Authorities: Hostage killed near Kalamazoo was young father

1  of  282
Closings and Delays
AAA Pioneer Valley-Offices Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School Agawam Public Schools Agawam Senior Center AIC Alden Credit Union All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Alphabet Soup Childcare & Preschool Plus Amherst College Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Amherst Senior Center Amvets Post 74 Asnuntuck Community College Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Basketball Hall of Fame Bay Path University Baystate Academy Charter Public School Baystate Spfld. Educational Partnership Program Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Berkshire Country Day School Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Berry Plastics-Easthampton Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brighter Beginnings Child Care Brimfield Council on Aging Calvary Baptist Church-Easthampton Career Tec Center After School Program Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee City Hall Chicopee Public Library Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Children's Creative Corner Children's House Learning Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Christian School Community Music School of Spfld. Community Transportation Services Creative Kids Preschool Curtis Blake Day School Cute Kids Children's Center East Longmeadow Council on Aging East Longmeadow Public Schools Eastern Hampshire District Court Easthampton Public Schools Easthampton Savings Bank Easthampton Senior Center Elms College Emily Williston Mem. Library & Museum Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Church of Christ-Longmeadow First Lutheran School-Holyoke Five Colleges, Inc. Florence Bank Food Bank of Western Mass. Forbes Library Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Franklin First Federal Credit Union Freedom Credit Union Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Gorse Children's Center Grace Episcopal Church Granby Council on Aging Granby Schools Greater Holyoke YMCA Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greater Springfield Credit Union Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Public Library Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire College Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Highland Valley Elder Services, Inc. Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Trinity Parish-Westfield Holyoke Boys & Girls Club Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Community College Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center Holyoke Day Nursery Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Homework House Inc. Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Jitterbugs Early Childhood Program Jones Library Kent Memorial Library Kids Place Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Lee Public Schools Leoni Wire, inc. LifePath Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Public Schools Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Offices Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Public Schools Ludlow Senior Center Ludlow Town Hall Luso Federal Credit Union MacDuffie School Mahar Regional High School Make Way for Ducklings Nursery MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center MassHire Springfield Career Center Master Heo's Tae Kwon Do Education Ctr May Center School Meadowlark Child Care Center Merriam-Webster Inc. Microtek Mittineague Children's Center MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence MLK, Jr. Family Services Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Monson Savings Bank Monson Senior Center Montessori School of Northampton Mount Holyoke College Mountain View Baptist Church Neari School New Eng. Farm Workers' Council New Eng. Jewish Academy North Brookfield Public Schools Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Northfield Council on Aging Northwestern District Attorney's Off. Open Arms Child Care Center Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Our Lady's Child Care Center Palmer Public Library Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School PeoplesBank Phoenix Charter Academy Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pioneer Valley Credit Union Pioneer Valley Montessori School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Polish National Credit Union Pope Francis Preparatory School Providence MMTP PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Riverside Industries, Inc. Rowe Elementary School Savage Arms, Inc. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr Smith College Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School Social Security Admin-Holyoke Off. South County Senior Center South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southampton Senior Center Southampton Town Offices Southwick Council On Aging/Senior Ctr. Southwick Public Library Southwick Town Offices Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Partners for Community Action Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield City Hall Offices Springfield City Library Springfield College Springfield Housing Authority Springfield Museums Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. David's Episcopal Church-Feeding Hills St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-Northampton St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Suffield Public Schools Sunderland Public Library Sunderland Town Offices Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts The Children's House - W. Spfld. Tilton Library Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten Trinity United Methodist Church UMASS Amherst UMass Center at Springfield UMASS Five College Fed Credit Union Union #38 School District United Cong. Church-UCC Holyoke Valley Educational Associates Valley Opportunity Council Valley West School Viability, Inc. Hampden County Viability, Inc. Hampshire-Franklin Counties VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Way Finders, Inc. Wellfleet Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Housing Authority West Springfield Public Schools Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield City Hall Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University Westfield YMCA Nursery School WestMass ElderCare Westover Air Base Westover Job Corps Center White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf WNEU Work Opportunity Center Inc. YMCA of Greater Westfield Young Men's Library Assoc. Young World Child Care Center

Authorities: Hostage killed near Kalamazoo was young father

News

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Investigators remain on the scene the morning after an intruder killed a homeowner and then shot three police officers in Comstock Township. (Dec. 2, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the man who was killed during a home invasion near Kalamazoo Sunday night was a young father who was just spending time with his wife and daughter when an intruder broke in.

He was identified Monday as Christopher Ryan Lee Neal, 22. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said he was new to the community.

“He was taking care of his family last night,” Fuller said. “But that was also a team effort because the mother protected the child.”

Neal’s wife and daughter hid amid what Fuller called “40 minutes of mayhem” and both are OK.

Law enforcement officials offered their condolences to the family, calling Neal’s death senseless and tragic.

“When I got back here (to the sheriff’s office) last night, I was listening to the child play in the other room as the deputies were talking to the mom and it struck me that this young child has a new future, a new future brought upon her by a tragic event that can’t be erased,” Fuller said.

Three officers were shot responding to the home invasion in Comstock Township, but none sustained serious injuries.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer Caleb Jones — a three-year veteran of the agency, patrol officer and SWAT member — was shot in the shoulder, KDPS Director Karianne Thomas said during a Monday press conference. He was the only one of the three to remain in the hospital Monday morning, where he was listed in good condition.

Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Fletcher was shot once in the lower leg. MSP Lt. Angel Ouwinga said he was doing well Monday morning.

A sheriff’s deputy received a graze to the head. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller did not release the deputy’s name, saying they had not discussed it, but said he has been with the department a little less than a year.

The sheriff said the incident appears to have been random. After getting 911 calls around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office, MSP and KDPS converged on the home on Proctor Avenue near King Highway.

Fuller said responding officers “did everything they could.” At the scene, they heard a gunshot and moved into the house, at which point the three officers were hit.

“There were a lot of rounds fired off last night by the suspect — a lot,” Fuller said. “And no officers were in a position to return any fire because they were worried about other victims. and that’s why you have three injured officers today and a suspect in custody.”

The suspect was arrested as he tried to get away and is expected to face several charges including murder, home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, multiple counts of assault with intent to commit murder (for the injuries to the officers) and weapons charges.

KDPS Chief Thomas noted it was a “sobering” weekend in southwest Michigan, with a Battle Creek police officer shot multiple times and wounded early Saturday. The suspected shooter is in custody.

“I’m so proud of this entire law enforcement community. We truly come together as a team when this happens and we truly keep this community safe as a team,” Thomas said Monday. “I’m thankful, so thankful, for all my officers, for their dedication and their training and their commitment to this community and I hope everyone realizes this weekend that they love the work they do and that they’re here to protect everyone.”

This is the second time this year one of Thomas’ officers has been shot. In March, a man lured Kalamazoo police to a downtown business and opened fire on them. An officer was hit, but was saved by his bulletproof vest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots