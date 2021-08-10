Authorities provide details on situation at Volunteer High School after responding to active shooter call

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials will provide an update on Volunteer High School after police responded to the school Tuesday morning.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office stated in a post that deputies responded to the school just before 8 a.m. after receiving a call about an active shooter. No injuries have been reported, and a suspect has not been located.

Here is our preliminary statement regarding the incident at Volunteer High School. pic.twitter.com/lgcCbVSQuu — Hawkins County SO (@HawkinsCountySO) August 10, 2021

The Hawkins County School District told News Channel 11 that a media briefing will be held at the First Baptist Chruch Student Center on Main Street in Church Hill around 11:30 a.m.

