Autistic boy gets bullied then get supports

JACKSON, MS. (WLBT/CNN) – An autistic first-grader had a bad experience earlier this week, when some kids picked on him over his costume.

On Monday as part of the homecoming festivities, kids dress up like their favorite superhero.

Zachary, a super-shy first-grader dressed like the Flash.

When he walked into class, some of the kids laughed at him. And Zach took his costume off. His best friend Jase Smith was upset for him and went home and told his mom.

“I immediately reached out to Kayla to check on Zach because I didn’t want it to ruin his week,” Lacy Smith said.

Zachary couldn’t get up the courage to wear another costume until the mothers of two or three of his friends asked if he would be their sons’ twins for “Twin Day.”

They decided to be M&M’s, but there was a surprise coming.

Zach’s mom, Kayla Johnston said, “As soon as we pulled up to the fire station and we saw everyone, Zach immediately knew he recognized faces, he was so excited, and he said, Do you see all my friends?”

It moved the entire school.

Jeremy Johnson, a coach and teacher, had 7th graders dressed up as M&M’s too.

“When I heard what it was for, I was touched, honestly. Just how close knit this school can be, it definitely touched my heart,” Johnson said.

Jase says there are a lot of reasons his best friend is special.