Autistic student tied up, locked in bathroom

AKRON, OH (WEWS/CNN) – Ohio authorities are investigating an alleged incident of abuse at an elementary school.

A mother says she received a report from a case worker that her 6-year-old autistic son was locked in a bathroom and tied to a chair.

The school district says an employee has been relieved of duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

The mother, Crystal Taylor, says she’s done everything a mother could do to protect her 6-year-old son who has autism.

She’s says he’s never uttered a single word in his life, needing a word tablet to communicate.

But Taylor says what she found out from a Summit County Children Services case worker last week, concerning what allegedly happened to her son at Coventry Elementary School, is something that will hurt her forever.

“My son was tied to a chair with a belt, and also locked in a bathroom, with the lights shut-off for a period of time,” Taylor said.

Taylor says the alleged incident has left her son even more uneasy and un-trusting of the people he meets. And she doesn’t understand why the school didn’t contact her immediately since Taylor says the case worker told her there were other children and staff members in the classroom when the incident took place.

“Instantly I was angry, I was upset, because I was unaware, I was uninformed,” she said.

Taylor is issuing a warning to other parents if they see changes in their child’s behavior especially after they come home from school.

“Communicate with the schools, talk to the teachers, if there is any change, ask why.”

Taylor says she took her son out of the elementary school.