WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts Council, BSA is launching an Exploring program for all youth in 6th grade to age 20, with hopes of serving youth from all over Western Massachusetts.

Adult mentors age 21 and over will be able to participate as well, to learn about aviation careers. The official launch of the program takes place Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Westfield Barnes Regional Airport.

The program is being developed by a collaboration of entities including the Air National Guard, the City of Westfield, Wright Flight, Fly Lugu, The New England Air Museum, Westfield Technical High and others. Meetings are set to be held twice monthly year round with offsite visits to aviation industry points of interest.

It is planned that the participants may travel annually to participate in AirVentures in Oshkosh, WI and other such super-activities of the aviation world.