PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials in Pittsfield are reminding the public to avoid contact with the water at Pontoosuc Lake.

The city issued a health advisory back on September 10 regarding the algae bloom in the lake. That advisory is still in effect. People should avoid any contact with the water.

The algae can cause irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, and throat. Swallowing contaminated water can lead to stomach issues. In severe cases, the liver and nervous system can be affected.