Avoid the holiday panic: Have you finished holiday shopping?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is less than two weeks away so hopefully you’re finishing up your holiday shopping soon because it is predicted to be a busy weekend for shoppers.

It’s likely people will be flocking to the stores to try to finish up that holiday shopping.

Earlier this year the National Retail Federation predicted sales during November and December would grow somewhere around 10 percent compared to last year.

Additionally, households are also expected to shift back to in store shopping and a more traditional holiday shopping experience. With that being said online sales are still expected to grow to 11 to 15 percent.

Despite the ease of online shopping, experts have been recommended people shop in person this year to avoid shipping delays. Here’s a few dates to keep in mind. If your holiday packages need to get to their destination before Christmas, get it out by December 15th. Also, your holiday cards should sent out by December 17th.

From December 12th to the 18th, the following offices will be open extended hours:

Open until 1 p.m.: Brewster, Centerville, East Falmouth, Franklin, Gloucester, Hingham, Hudson, Leominster, Mansfield, Mashpee, Northborough, Plymouth, Provincetown, Rockport, South Dennis, South Yarmouth, Stoughton, Walpole and Wayland.

The Danvers and Sudbury Post Offices will be open until 2 p.m.

Open until 3 p.m.: Andover, Arlington, Belmont. Brighton, Central Sq. Cambridge, Concord, Edgartown, Jamaica Plain, Lexington, Lowell, Marshfield, Milton, Needham, Newtonville, Norwood, Orleans, Randolph, Roslindale, Salem, Scituate, Vineyard Haven, Wellesley, Wellesley Hills, West Roxbury and Worcester.

Open until 4 p.m.: Acton, Agawam, Chicopee, Fall River, Framingham, Taunton, Medford, Peabody, Pittsfield, Quincy and Woburn. And the Springfield Post Office will be open until 5 p.m.

Offering Sunday retail hours on December 12 and 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be Agawam, Central Sq. Cambridge, Chicopee, Duxbury, Framingham, Gloucester, Haverhill, Hingham, Leominster, Lowell, Norwood, Peabody, Pittsfield, Quincy, Stoughton, Woburn and Worcester.

