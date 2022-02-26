CHICOPEE Mass. (WWLP)- During a time of humanitarian crisis, like what we are seeing in Ukraine, one of the best ways to help support is through charities.

But you’ll want to make sure that your donations are going into the right hands.

Western Massachusetts residents voiced their support for the Ukrainian people during this difficult time. Karen Paciorek of Northampton told 22News, “I love western Mass. because people are very caring and we support each other and the Ukrainians need our support.”

And across the nation many people will donate to charities to fund aid and relief for Ukrainians, but experts warn to be cautious of scams that may pop up especially on social media.

There are many ways to help you confidently donate to a charity, including:

Doing your research

Looking into if the charity has experience in emergency relief in Ukraine

Seeing how that charity is rated

Finding out what percentage of your donation will go to relief efforts

Experts also recommend to be on the lookout of scammers seeking to confuse donors with names that sound similar to charities you know. You can do that by looking up accredited charities through trusted organizations like the Better Business Bureau.

Don’t give in to excessive pressure on the phone to make an immediate donation. And if you do see any red flags or are not sure about how a charity will use your donation, consider giving to a different charity.

Here is a list of organizations that can help you research charities: