(WWLP) – Local “Swifties” are getting ready for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ this weekend at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, but a reminder to all music lovers out there, to watch out for ticket schemes.

State Attorney General Andrea Campbell issued that advisory warning Wednesday.

It's almost concert season, Massachusetts. Here's what you should know about protecting yourself while buying tickets.



Don't "jump then fall" into a scam 💛 pic.twitter.com/toG0cN3g2n — Andrea Joy Campbell (@MassAGO) May 17, 2023

Campbell is urging people to buy tickets through the performer’s official links or the venue’s website to guarantee legitimate tickets. You can also use Better Business Bureau to vet third party vendors who are selling tickets.

Lastly, use payment methods that come with protection for fraudulent charges.