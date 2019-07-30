1  of  2
Awash in cash? State’s year-end surplus again tops $1B

BOSTON (AP) – For the second consecutive year, Massachusetts has racked up a sizable year-end budget surplus.

State Revenue Commissioner Christopher Harding says a preliminary accounting of the fiscal year that ended June 30 shows the state collected $29.7 billion in taxes, exceeding projections by more than $1 billion.

Tax collections were up nearly 7% over the previous fiscal year, in which the state also finished with a $1 billion surplus.

Harding says nearly all of the increase was driven by higher capital gains and corporate tax collections. The state will deposit $848 million in capital gains receipts into its so-called rainy day fund.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is still reviewing the budget for the new fiscal year that lawmakers sent to his desk some three weeks past the July 1 deadline.

