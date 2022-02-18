SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The President of Babson College visited Springfield today as 12 Springfield police supervisors take part in their leadership course.

This is about fostering leadership skills for these Springfield police supervisors, to form better relationships with their officers and the community.

Friday afternoon there was a roundtable discussion in Springfield Mayor Sarno’s office, discussing the goals of the Police Leadership Blue Sky Program and the hopes city leaders have when it comes to taking what was learned in the classroom and applying it out in the field.

Among those in attendance, Springfield native and now Babson College President Steve Spinelli.

“To make sure that the police department is thinking about the future and being future leaders, we’re just so proud to be part of that program and to teach here in my hometown,” said President of Babson College, Steven Spinelli.

This is a six week program through Babson College.