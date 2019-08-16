Baby humpback beached on Oregon shore

(KGW) A juvenile Humpback whale that stranded itself on the beach near Waldport, Oregon could not be returned to the sea during an early morning high tide Thursday.

Rescuers will assess the situation again at daybreak.

They are keeping people away from the whale until the tides can rise. They are hopeful that the whale will be able to swim back into the ocean on its own.

The next high tide in Waldport is about 2:50 Thursday afternoon, a foot lower than the 1 a.m. high tide that still left the whale beached.

If it cannot swim back in the high tide it may need to be euthanized, according to Bruce Mate, the Director of the Maine Mammal Institute.

“People will just automatically say, ‘well I’ll come down and help you push it off,’ but this animal weighs over a ton and is flopping around,” said Mate. “One karate chop from a pectoral flipper or hit from a fluke, it could very seriously injure somebody.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Zb1hqM