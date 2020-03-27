Breaking News
Baystate Health reports 109 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,066 tested
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

‘Baby Shark’ returns with coronavirus hand washing jingle do-do-do-do-do

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Pink Fong via YouTube

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sorry parents, “Baby Shark” is making a comeback for a good cause.

Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark,” that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know, is being reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.

The company has debuted the “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories