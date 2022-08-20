CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A back-to-school supply drive that started three years ago, made an appearance in Chicopee today. All put together by a West Springfield resident.

Emily Mar recently returned home from the US Coast Guard Academy to get the supplies together with her team before the big drive. Supplies included notebooks, folders, USBs, a backpack, and much more. All the supplies were donated by local businesses.

Courtesy of Phim Mar.

22News spoke to Emily’s mom, Phim Mar about why these supply drives are important. “If we don’t help each other grow, then how are we going to ever grow as a whole community,” Mar expressed. “Creativity, building, and growing the minds of young children, I think goes along way. “

The drive has seen tremendous growth since it began. A total of 500 supply bags were distributed to students throughout not only Chicopee, but South Hadley, Belchertown, and West Springfield as well.