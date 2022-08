CHICOPPE, Mass. (WWLP) – A backpack give back event is to take place at the 2 Brothers Mini Mart in Chicopee Sunday.

The event is hosted by 9 local business owners in the Chicopee, Holyoke and Springfield area.

Those in attendance will be able to receive backpacks and school supplies. In addition, there will also be activities for parents and children to enjoy such as a bounce house, face painting, and a DJ.

The event is to take place from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.