(WWLP) – With school starting up again, it’s important for drivers to be aware of the rules of the road, especially when it comes to school buses. 22News is working for you with some back-to-school safety tips for students riding the bus and drivers sharing the road.

Common sense safety tips can help keep everyone safe as the school year begins. For drivers, this means staying alert and avoiding distractions while driving, like texting. It’s also recommended for drivers to look for children getting on and off school buses and crossing the street outside marked crosswalks.

Maintaining a safe distance behind buses and expecting frequent stops is also key for ensuring safety.

Pedestrians under 10 years old should be accompanied by an adult when walking to and from school.

Parents are also encouraged to teach children the importance of using crosswalks and how to look both ways before crossing. And just as it’s not the best idea to text and drive, students should avoid texting and walking on their way to school.

Along with these tips, it’s also a good idea for students to get to the school bus stop at least five minutes early so they’re not rushing.