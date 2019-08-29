Back-to-School: Safety tips for walkers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many schools is western Massachusetts are beginning classes again this week and many students will get there by walking.

One Springfield mother told 22News, she has some rules for her two kids when they walk.

“Stay right by mommy, stay on the sidewalk,” Lauren Perretti said. “Don’t go by the cars if they are parked and try to talk to people.”

Springfield Public Schools have about 26,000 students, and half are walkers.

The National Safety Council is urging kids to be alert and put the phones away when they approach a crosswalk.

“Technology has no place in your walk to school,” Azell Cavaan a spokesperson for Springfield Schools explained. “Even headphones, because you can’t hear the traffic around you.”

Cavaan told 22News, there are a few things parents can do to keep their walkers safe, like getting them out the door on time.

“Make sure the child leaves in enough time to get to school so they don’t feel the need to rush and run across a street,” she said.

Parents should also remind kids to always walk on the sidewalk and to find a crossing guard, in order to safely cross the street.

Drivers need to be aware now that school has started. It’s illegal to pass a school bus with its lights flashing and STOP arm extended. People who violate that law could face a $250 fine.