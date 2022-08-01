(WWLP) – In August, the Sunday of summer has arrived and that means it is time to start thinking about the new school year.

Along with supply lists, it’s important to check the state vaccine requirements and make sure your child is up to date.

Public School students in Massachusetts are required to be vaccinated – or in the process of being vaccinated – against six diseases.

The first requirements begin for childcare and preschool programs. Students over two years old must have begun vaccination schedules for HIB, DTap, Polio, Hepatitis B, MMR and Chicken Pox. Dose requirements increase for those six immunizations as students age.

The 2020, 2021 school year added requirements for students in grades seven through 12 to receive meningococcal disease vaccines, with a phase-in requirement schedule.

For this year, all students in grades seven through 9 must have at least one dose. Juniors and Seniors in high school must have two doses.