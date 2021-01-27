Bacot, Brooks lead streaking Tar Heels past Pitt

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 20: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on January 20, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 80-73. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WNCN) — Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks picked up the slack of North Carolina’s backcourt and led the Tar Heels to a win past the Pittsburgh Panthers Tuesday night.

Bacot finished the night with a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. Brooks added 16 points to go with 6 rebounds.

If not for the strong play of UNC’s frontcourt; including the efficient play of freshman Day’ron Sharpe, the Tar Heels might have found themselves on the wrong side of the win-loss column.

Freshman guards Caleb Love, R.J. Davis combined to shoot 5-17 from the field. Guard Kerwin Walton began the night slowly but managed to make a few key buckets in the second half to help the Tar Heels win.

A strong second half helped UNC run past Pitt after much of the first half was a close contest.

The win gives the Tar Heels its third-straight victory and they now stand at 11-5 on the season, with a 6-3 record in ACC play.

Pitt, who came into the game winners of eight of its last 10 since a season-opening loss, now drop to 8-4 on the season and 4-3 in conference play.

The Panthers were led by star forward Justin Champagnie who scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.