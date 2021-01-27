Bacot, Brooks lead streaking Tar Heels past Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WNCN) — Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks picked up the slack of North Carolina’s backcourt and led the Tar Heels to a win past the Pittsburgh Panthers Tuesday night.
Bacot finished the night with a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. Brooks added 16 points to go with 6 rebounds.
If not for the strong play of UNC’s frontcourt; including the efficient play of freshman Day’ron Sharpe, the Tar Heels might have found themselves on the wrong side of the win-loss column.
Freshman guards Caleb Love, R.J. Davis combined to shoot 5-17 from the field. Guard Kerwin Walton began the night slowly but managed to make a few key buckets in the second half to help the Tar Heels win.
A strong second half helped UNC run past Pitt after much of the first half was a close contest.
The win gives the Tar Heels its third-straight victory and they now stand at 11-5 on the season, with a 6-3 record in ACC play.
Pitt, who came into the game winners of eight of its last 10 since a season-opening loss, now drop to 8-4 on the season and 4-3 in conference play.
The Panthers were led by star forward Justin Champagnie who scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.