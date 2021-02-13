Badly injured Bishop Feehan hockey player transferred to Atlanta rehab center

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The varsity hockey player that suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game last month has been transported to a rehabilitation center, according to his family.

A.J. Quetta, a North Providence resident and senior at Bishop Feehan High School, was stretchered off the ice after crashing head-first into the boards during a game against Pope Francis.

He is now being transferred from Massachusetts General Hospital to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta, Georgia, the family said.Related: Hockey co-op raises money for badly injured Bishop Feehan player

“The care he has received at Massachusetts General Hospital has been world-class,” his family said in a statement. “It’s now time for the next step in his rehab process.”

A.J. is expected to spend the next three months at Shepherd, which specializes in the treatment of spinal cord injuries.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and prayers for our son,” his father Anthony Quetta, Sr. said. “Words can’t express our steadfast appreciation to all the donors during this time. This would not be possible without all the support we have received.”

He also said A.J. is motivated to get better.

“A.J. realizes how awesome and incredible the support has been,” his father said. “He is determined to beat the odds and return to his family and friends.”