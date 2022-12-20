Shanice Aviles being walked by police after he arrest Dec. 19, 2022 (PIX11)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The woman accused of trying to steal Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan home was ordered held on bail during her arraignment Tuesday.

Shanice Aviles was arrested Monday on burglary charges after she allegedly used a crowbar to get into De Niro’s home, officials said. Officers found her inside the home swiping presents from under the actor’s Christmas tree, sources said. De Niro was home at the time.

Aviles has been arrested more than two dozen times before, sources said. The alleged burglar spoke briefly with reporters as she was walked from an NYPD precinct in handcuffs.

“I didn’t murder anybody,” she said. “I didn’t murder anybody.”

Aviles’ bail was set at $40,000 cash/$80,000 Insurance Company Bond/$120,000 Partially Secured Surety Bond. She’s set to return to court on Dec. 23.