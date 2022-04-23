CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend marks two months since Russia first invaded Ukraine, the conflict impacting an estimated 18 millions Ukrainians.

As battle over Ukraine’s cities continues, more flee the country each day.

Khrystyna Boyka from Grace Slavic Pentecostal Church said, “It is just heartbreaking to watch, since we have family there too, we have to help in anyway we can.”

In Western Massachusetts, communities are uniting to show support for refugees. The Grace Slavic Pentecostal Church in Chicopee hosting a bake sale. The proceeds will go directly to relief efforts. Many members of the church have relatives in Ukraine, who are living through war.

Vadim Popovichenko of the Grace Slavic Pentecostal Church stated, “I do have some family members that were in hotspots, but thank God they’re safe.”

Vadim visited Ukraine in 2017. He told 22News the country was prospering before the invasion. Now that progress has been ripped away. Vadim added, “It’s just devastating to see how much money and time people invested in building the country, but now it’s just getting destroyed.”

This is not the first show of support from this congregation. Since the conflict began in February the church began collecting supply donations to send overseas. “We were collecting goods and people were donating medical and clothing and food and stuff so we packaged that and shipped to Ukraine. So right now it’s in route,” Vadim explained.

The Church has a GOFUNDME page. The church felt that raising money would not only supplement those donations, but would help provide more instant relief. Transporting the supplies to Ukraine refugees can take up to four weeks.