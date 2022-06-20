(WWLP) – The Baker administration has taken a proactive approach to make swimming locations safer places for children, families, and others to experience.

The administration recently announced that some popular beaches and inland waterfronts, managed by the State Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will begin to offer extended lifeguard services throughout the summer.

Nearly 30 designated swimming areas across the Commonwealth will have lifeguards on duty, from approximately 10:15 in the morning to 5:45 in the afternoon for either five or seven days a week depending on the location.

“The Massachusetts state parks system is made up of popular ocean beaches and inland waterfronts that offer some of the best recreational swimming in the state and we are excited to welcome visitors to these locations,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “Safety at our waterfronts is of the utmost priority to the Baker-Polito Administration and we continue to recruit lifeguards who are dedicated to ensuring residents and visitors are able experience these exceptional waterfronts in a safe environment all season long.”

The DCR will also be providing free swimming lessons to adults and children in selected areas starting in July.

The DCR has been testing water quality at designated swimming areas since Memorial Day Weekend. A rope and buoys also mark these locations, so individuals know where to swim. Despite the presence of lifeguards at many DCR beaches and waterfront locations, everyone should still exercise caution when visiting state beaches, waterfronts, and other swimming areas.

According to DCR, a few water safety tips to follow include: