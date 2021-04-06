Baker Administration putting tremendous effort towards summer school

Students read to one another during a summer program before the COVID-19 pandemic (Courtesy Freedom Schools Austin)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer school is still on this year despite a slight rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Governor Charlie Baker still believes that summer school is vitally important, especially after many students were out of the classroom for the past year. The Baker Administration expects to put in tremendous efforts to keep schools open throughout the summer.

The governor said there are two reasons behind the push for keeping summer school in session. One is to address learning loss after a pandemic-driven school year and second, to use federal funds aimed at supporting summer school.

While COVID-19 case number rise slightly, health experts still think we can avoid shutting down if cases continue to increase.

“I do not think we are going to have to get there where you are going to want to lock down if we get those surges. I think we can avoid those surges,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director said.

Governor Baker said the state will be putting out resources and supplement the money that’s going to be available for school districts.