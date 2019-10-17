Baker announces new cybersecurity program to protect local governments

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has announced a new program to help municipalities bolster their cybersecurity.

The governor addressed the third annual Massachusetts Cybersecurity Forum Thursday at the Statehouse. Baker and the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative convened the event to bring about 200 cybersecurity experts together. The new program is backed by $300,000 managed by the collaborative’s MassCyberCenter.

It will pay for statewide workshops to provide municipalities tools to develop or review cyber incident response plans and work with neighboring communities.

The theme of Thursday’s forum was “leading a cyber secure and resilient commonwealth.” This week is also the state’s first “cybersecurity week,” with events focused on municipal cyber resiliency, entrepreneurship and the cybersecurity workforce. Baker says the week is a way to raise awareness about the evolving cybersecurity challenges.